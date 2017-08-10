Thermo Fisher prices $1.5B senior debt offering

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO -0.9% ) has priced a $1.5B debt offering.

The company's offering $750M aggregate principal of 3.2% senior notes due 2027, and $750M in 4.1% senior notes due 2047.

The 2027 notes will be issued at 99.263% of principal, and the 2047 notes issued at 98.825% of principal.

Proceeds will go toward its acquisition of Patheon, including repayment of outstanding Patheon debt. It expects to wrap that transaction toward the end of Q3.

Joint book-runners for the offering are Goldman Sachs, Citigroup Global Markets, J.P. Morgan Securities and Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith.