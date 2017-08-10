Thermo Fisher prices $1.5B senior debt offering

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO -0.9%) has priced a $1.5B debt offering.
The company's offering $750M aggregate principal of 3.2% senior notes due 2027, and $750M in 4.1% senior notes due 2047.
The 2027 notes will be issued at 99.263% of principal, and the 2047 notes issued at 98.825% of principal.
Proceeds will go toward its acquisition of Patheon, including repayment of outstanding Patheon debt. It expects to wrap that transaction toward the end of Q3.
Joint book-runners for the offering are Goldman Sachs, Citigroup Global Markets, J.P. Morgan Securities and Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith.
Shares are 0.5% lower after hours.