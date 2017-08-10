Statoil shuffles ownership in world's largest offshore wind project

Statoil (STO -0.8% ) says it signed an asset swap agreement with its partners in Dogger Bank offshore U.K. in which it will increase its stake in three of the four projects in the overall development while exiting the fourth.

STO will gain 50% stakes in the Creyke Beck A and B and Teesside A projects with U.K. partner SSE owning the other 50%, while German partner Innogy will acquire 100% of the Teesside B project.

Dogger Bank is the world's largest offshore wind development, with target installed capacity of 4.8 GW, enough to meet the potential demand of 5M average British households.