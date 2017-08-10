FERC regains quorum to address $50B backlog of U.S. energy projects

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has its first quorum in six months after swearing in two newly confirmed commissioners this week.

The FERC can now return to the business of authorizing energy projects that had been piling up and are estimated to be worth a combined $50B.

Perhaps the most urgent approval pending at FERC is the $2B Nexus pipeline project, a 50/50 partnership between DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) and Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) for a 255-mile interstate transmission pipeline that will deliver 1.5B cf/day of natural gas from eastern Ohio to existing pipeline system interconnects in Michigan.

Also among FERC's backlog are the Atlantic Coast Pipeline, developed by a group including Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) and Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK); the Mountain Valley Pipeline, a venture including EQT Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM), NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) and Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED); TransCanada's (NYSE:TRP) Mountaineer Xpress natural gas pipeline; and the PennEast Pipeline, owned by UGI, New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR), South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI), Southern Co. (NYSE:SO) and Spectra Energy Partners (NYSE:SEP).