Latest oil report from the IEA

The oil market is re-balancing but output from non-OPEC producers will continue to expand over the coming years, according to the latest report from the International Energy Agency.

It comes as OPEC announced a continued rise in its collective output, which jumped by 173K bpd to almost 32.9M barrels in July, undermining its efforts to reduce production and boost prices.

Crude futures -1% to $48.11/bbl.

