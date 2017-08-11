Rising N.Korea tensions hit stocks

Equities across the globe are falling for a third day after President Trump doubled down on his North Korean rhetoric, stating his "fire and fury" statement "wasn't tough enough."

He also warned that if Kim John Un's regime "does anything" to the U.S. or an ally, "things will happen to them like they never thought possible."

Another threat to Pyongyang? China state media said the country should remain neutral if North Korea fires first on U.S. territory.

U.S. Futures: Dow -0.2% . S&P -0.3% . Nasdaq -0.4% .

Europe: London -1.2% . Paris -1.2% . Frankfurt -0.6% .

Asia: Nikkei closed; Shanghai -1.6% ; Hang Seng -2% ; Sensex -1.2% .

ETFs: EWY, KF, KEF, KORU, DBKO, FKO, DXKW, QKOR, HEWY, KOR