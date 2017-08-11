Naturally Splendid acquires Prosnack Natural Foods

Naturally Splendid Enterprises (OTCQB:NSPDF) strikes a deal with Prosnack Natural Foods and iCream Capital to acquire the outstanding shares of Prosnack.

Naturally Splendid has agreed to pay to iCream $200K in cash and to issue to iCream on closing 1.098M Naturally Splendid shares

Naturally Splendid will make earn-out payments to iCream for five years equal to 25% of the annual increases to Naturally Splendid’s retail, private labelling and co-pack sales over the preceding year. The aggregate total earn out payments that could be made to iCream will be capped at approximatey $1.2M.

The company says the deal continues its strategy to gain market share in the healthy food sector retail markets.

Source: Press Release