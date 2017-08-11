Reuters: Saudi Arabia favors NYSE for Aramco listing despite risks

Saudi Arabia favors New York for the main foreign listing of Saudi Aramco, even though some financial and legal advisers have recommended London as a less risky option, Reuters reports.

A final decision on where to stage what could be the world's largest IPO will be taken by Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, who oversees the kingdom's economic and energy policies, and he may choose to list Aramco on the NYSE for "political considerations," given the longstanding ties between Saudi Arabia and the U.S., according to the report.

Some advisers reportedly have recommended London for the main listing outside Saudi Arabia, partly due to concerns that a U.S. flotation would require greater disclosure of sensitive information.