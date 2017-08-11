Magna International raises revenue guidance after strong Q2

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) posts record revenue of $9.68B in Q2, despite a lower level of light vehicle production in North America and Europe.

Complete vehicle assembly sales were up 14% during the quarter as the production start of the BMW 5-Series contributed.

Adjusted EBIT fell 2% Y/Y to $776M.

Looking ahead, Magna expects FY17 revenue of $37.7M to $39.4M vs. $36.60B to $38.30B prior and $37.52B consensus. An adjusted EBITDA margin of 8.0% to 8.2% is anticipated.

