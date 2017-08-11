Futures lower as markets watch N.Korea

World equities are falling for a fourth day after President Trump doubled down on his North Korean rhetoric, stating his "fire and fury" statement "wasn't tough enough."

U.S. stock index futures is inching down on the sentiment: Dow -0.1% . S&P -0.1% . Nasdaq -0.2% .

Volatility spiked more than 40% on Thursday and continued to climb to levels not seen since the U.S. presidential election.

Oil is down 0.5% at $48.36/bbl, gold is 0.2% higher at $1293/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is up 2 bps to 2.19%.

