Weak profit sends J.C. Penney lower

J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) reports a wider loss than anticipated for Q2 as sales weakness persisted.

Comparable sales fell off 1.3% during the quaretr to just miss the 1.2% drop anticipated by analysts.

Cost of goods sold rose two percentage points to 64.9% of sales as store liquidations factored in. Adjusted EBITDA was $196M for the quarter vs. $233M a year ago.

"While broader retail remains challenged, we are encouraged by the improved performance in our total apparel business, including a significant acceleration in kids' apparel," notes CEO Marvin Ellison.

Looking ahead, J.C. Penney expects comparable sales for the full year to fall in a range of -1% to +1%. EPS of $0.40 to $0.65 is anticipated vs. $0.49 consensus.

