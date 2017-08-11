Buy gold as risks rise - Dalio

"Prospective risks are now rising and do not appear appropriately priced in," writes Ray Dalio. The fact that emerging risks - U.S./NK tensions, and rising odds of failing to raise the debt ceiling - look more political than economic makes them particularly challenging to price in.

Though Bridgewater doesn't claim to have any unique insight into political matters, Dalio says gold - more than other safe-haven assets - seems poised to benefit should the above not end well. Take another look at your portfolio, he says, to make sure gold accounts for 5%-10% of it.

The yellow metal this morning is up another 0.25% , now on track for more than a 2% weekly gain .

ETFs: GLD, IAU, PHYS, SGOL, UGLD, UGL, DGP, GLL, GTU, GLDI, DZZ, OUNZ, DGLD, DGL, DGZ, GYEN, GEUR, GLDW, UBG, GHS, GHE, QGLDX