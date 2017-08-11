Fly Leasing appoints Julie Ruehl as CFO

Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) appointed Julie Ruehl as its Chief Financial Officer, succeeding Gary Dales, who served as FLY's CFO for ten years.

"After a thorough and thoughtful search process, we are thrilled to welcome Julie aboard," said Colm Barrington, CEO of FLY. "Julie is a seasoned finance professional whose deep knowledge of accounting and background working with industry-leading corporations make her the right choice as our new CFO. I look forward to working closely with her as we continue to execute on our strategy."

Prior to joining FLY, Ms. Ruehl previously served as the Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer for Big Heart Pet Brands and for its predecessor, Del Monte Corporation.

Press Release