Petrobras reports 68% drop in Q2 net profit

Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) -3.1% premarket after announcing its Q2 net profit fell 68% Y/Y to 292M Brazilian reais ($92.3M) on a 6% drop in revenue, driven by lower fuel sales in the domestic market amid Brazil's worst recession on record.

PBR also cites unfavorable rulings in tax cases that forced it to pay 6.23B reais and setting up an 818M reais provision due to a dispute involving an offshore drilling vessel as primary causes for the profit decline.

Q2 EBITDA fell 6.6% Y/Y to 19.09B reais, below the analyst consensus estimate of 20.21B reais.

But free cash flow was positive for the ninth consecutive quarter, allowing PBR to continue chipping away at its massive debt load which totaled $113.8B at the end of Q2, down from $115.1B at the end of Q1.

PBR says it has regained the ability to obtain financing locally and overseas, reflecting its debt reduction efforts.