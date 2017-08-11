Apple, Ireland close to reaching agreement on tax escrow

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is close to reaching an agreement over Ireland’s sought indemnity from potential losses related to holding up to €15B of the company’s cash.

Last year, the European Commission told Apple to repay about €13B in back taxes to the country, which had given Apple unfair tax breaks.

Apple has to put the money into an escrow account while appealing the decision; if Apple wins, it gets the money back.

Ireland worries it will be held responsible for any drop in value while the money waits in escrow.

Bloomberg First World reports that the company and country are close to working out an agreement, but neither has commented officially.

