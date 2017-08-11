Microsoft disagrees with Consumer Reports decision on Surface devices

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) again disagrees with Consumer Reports’ decision yesterday to remove its “recommended” rating for the company’s Surface devices.

”While we respect Consumer Reports, we disagree with their findings,” says Panos Panay, VP of Microsoft Devices. “We stand firmly behind the quality and reliability of the Surface family of devices, and I can confidently tell you there has never been a better time to buy a Surface.

The Consumer Reports survey covered Surface devices released between 2014 and early this year. Microsoft has publicly apologized in the past for a range of problems with some models including power management.

Panay cites a Microsoft-commissioned study from January to June that found 98% of Surface Pro 4 and Surface Book owners were happy with the device and says that the company focuses on “other incidents of quality such as incidents per unit” that have improved with the new generation and fallen below 1%.

