Premarket analyst action - healthcare

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) initiated with Buy rating and $4 (245% upside) price target by Maxim Group citing a capable management team focused on execution.

Can-Fite Biopharma (NYSEMKT:CANF) initiated with Buy rating and $7 (358% upside) price target by Maxim.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) initiated with Outperform rating and $12 (82% upside) price target by Oppenheimer.

Galapagos N.V. (NASDAQ:GLPG) upgraded to Buy with a $101 (25% upside) price target by Stifel Nicolaus after announcing positive mid-stage data on IPF candidate GLPG1690.

Medical Facilities (OTCPK:MFCSF) upgraded to Buy with a $14.50 (39% upside) price target by Canaccord Genuity.

NxStage Medical (NASDAQ:NXTM) downgraded to Neutral by BTIG Research.

Shire plc (NASDAQ:SHPG) downgraded to Equal Weight by Barclays.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) downgraded to Underperform with a $44 (9% downside risk) price target by BMO.

Perrigo (NASDAQ:PRGO) price target raised to $64 by RBC Capital Markets after positive Q2 results. Upgraded to Neutral with a $79 (3% upside) price target by Goldman Sachs.

