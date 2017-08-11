EnteroMedics readies equity offering; shares down 29% premarket

Thinly traded nano cap EnteroMedics (NASDAQ:ETRM) slumps 29% premarket on increased volume in response to its planned public offering of convertible preferred stock and warrants. Prices, volumes and terms have yet to be announced.

Update: The offering is $20M, comprised of 20,000 units at $1,000. Each unit consists of one share of series B convertible preferred stock, convertible into 435 common shares at $2.30 per share, and one seven-year warrant to purchase 435 shares of common at $2.30. Closing date is August 16. Shares are down 34% premarket on robust volume.