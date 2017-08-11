Taiwan Semiconductor's July revenues hit low, Q3 improvement expected

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company’s (NYSE:TSM) July revenues fell to $2.36B, a three-month low that was down 14.9% sequentially and 6.3% on the prior year’s quarter.

Revenue could pick up in Q3 due to increased shipments of 10nm products, which the company expects to represent 10% of overall revenue compared to only one percent in Q2.



The company’s Q3 guidance has revenue from $8.12B to $8.22B, up 16% sequentially, compared to the $8.19B consensus. Full year revenue expected up 5% to 10% from last year's record $31.2B, compared to $31.73B.

