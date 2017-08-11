Ionis to advance inotersen and IONIS-FB-Lrx after Glaxo backs out; shares down 6% premarket

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) announces that it plans to advance to pipeline candidates inotersen and IONIS-FB-Lrx after GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) declined its options on both.

Ionis plans to file a marketing application this year seeking approval for inotersen (formerly IONIS-TTRrx) for the treatment of patients with polyneuropathy due to hereditary TTR amyloidosis (hATTR-PN). If all goes well, commercial launch will commence next year, although its safety profile may be an issue.

The company plans to launch a Phase 2 study later this year assessing ligand-conjugated antisense drug IONIS-FB-Lrx for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, followed by studies in other indications in 2018.

Glaxo continues to advance to two candidates to treat hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, IONIS-HBVrx and IONIS-HBV-Lrx, under its collaboration with the company. Both are Phase 2.

Management will host a conference call this morning at 8:30 am ET to discuss its plans.

Shares are down 6% premarket on light volume.

