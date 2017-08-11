Wheaton Precious Metals +1.5% after dividend hike

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) +1.5% premarket after reporting a slight Q2 earnings beat and a dividend increase to $0.10/share, citing $250M in cash flow during H1.

Q2 revenues fell 6% due primarily to an 11% decrease in silver sales to 6.4M oz., partially offset by a 2% rise in gold sales to 72K oz..

WPM says Q2 attributable production totaled 7.2M oz. of silver and 78.1K oz. of gold, compared with 7.6M oz. of silver and 71.2K oz. of gold in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 production was helped by a 61% increase in attributable gold output from Vale's Salobo mine in Brazil and a 71% rise in attributable silver output from Goldcorp's Peñasquito mine in Mexico; silver production was hurt by a 39% decline at Primero Mining's San Dimas mine in Mexico amid continued uncertainty around the future of the operation.

WPM estimates attributable silver and gold production for FY 2017 at 28M silver oz. and 340K gold oz.; over the next five years including 2017, WPM forecasts production will average ~29M silver oz. and 340K gold oz. per year.