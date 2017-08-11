Vale investors approve share conversion plan

Vale (NYSE:VALE) shareholders overwhelmingly approve swapping their preferred stock into common shares, signing on to the miner's plan to give equal votes to all shareholders and limit government meddling.

The results are preliminary and a definitive outcome of the share conversion will be known by late Friday, according to a Brazilian securities filing.

By merging different classes of stock into a single common class, Vale could lure more Asian investors and specialized mining and metals funds as shareholders, CFO Luciano Siani says.