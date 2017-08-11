Treasurys little-changed after more soft inflation numbers

Interest rates have already had a big move lower this week, so are showing little reaction to this morning's numbers showing inflation continuing to come in below central planner expectations.

Both headline and core CPI rose 0.1% in July, half of what was anticipated for each. The year-over-year inflation rate was 1.7% vs. 1.8% expected.

The 10-year Treasury yield knee-jerked down to a fresh low for the week of 2.18%, but has since returned to unchanged on the session at 2.20%.

