Fiduciary rule proving to be a windfall for asset managers

via Lisa Beilfuss at the WSJ

Wall Street fought hard against D.C.'s fiduciary rule which requires brokers to act in the best interest of retirement savers. As it turns out, the rule has firms pushing clients into fee-based accounts, rather than commissions, which can violate the rule. And those fee-based accounts have always been far more lucrative than the commission model.

Whether that's in clients best interests is another story, says Nomura's Steven Chubak. He notes the fee-based trend also allows for more predictable revenue than commissions - something the sell-side has always been a fan of.

Bank of America's (NYSE:BAC) Merrill Lynch has been a fan of fee-based accounts for years, and last year gave its thundering herd the ability to cut fees for clients moving onto that platform, without sacrificing their own pay. In Q2, fee-based assets of $991B were up 19% Y/Y to 38% of total client assets.

At Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), fee-based assets were up 17% Y/Y to 43% of total assets. This, even as the bank lowered commissions to try and comply with the rule's "reasonable compensation" standard.

Discount brokers like Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) and Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) are seeing similar moves.