Bloomberg: Nuclear industry seeks Trump help for Georgia reactor project

Nuclear power backers have asked the Trump administration to come to the aid of Southern Co.'s (NYSE:SO) Vogtle reactor project in Georgia, Bloomberg reports.

The request for help could be in addition to or part of the $8.3B loan guarantee provided by the Energy Department under the Obama administration, according to the report.

A Georgia public service regulator has visited Washington to make a case for the project, and SO has hosted congressional staff members at the construction site.

Federal support could be crucial, with SO set to tell regulators in Georgia by the end of this month whether it plans to continue with construction plans for the plant, but it is not clear how much help might be offered after Energy Secretary Perry turned down a request for $3B in aid for Scana’s nuclear plant in South Carolina.