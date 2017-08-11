Peregrine Pharma retools operations, 60 jobs axed

With the aim of reducing costs and improving execution, Peregrine Pharmaceuticals (PPHM -0.3% ) downsizes its operations by 20% (60 positions). It says the move will save $3.7M - 4.3M in annual expenses in fiscal 2018 and more than $7M per year thereafter.

R&D staff was reduced 50% to 11 employees (11 jobs). Personnel supporting the Avid Bioservices CDMO business was cut 20% to 184 positions (46 jobs) and SG&A personnel was cut 8% to 49 employees (4 jobs). The total jobs eliminated, according to the math, is 61.

The company is currently exploring strategic options for its R&D assets.

A search for a President to lead Avid is underway.