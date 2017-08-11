Hewlett Packard Enterprise will send a supercomputer to space

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) is sending its Spaceborne supercomputer to the International Space Station.

The Spaceborne Computer will catch a ride on the SpaceX CRS-12 supply rocket launching on Monday and will spend a year on the station.

Hewlett Packard and NASA want to test the durability of using a high performance commercial off-the-shelf computer in space.

Currently, computers need to undergo serious modifications to survive in space and those modifications come with some loss of function.

The year time frame of the test represents how long it would get a craft to reach Mars, where a crew would need to rely on a computer giving immediate feedback rather than relaying things back and forth to ground control.

Previously: Hewlett Packard Enterprise could regain top spot in Taiwan server market (Aug. 10)