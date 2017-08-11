Stocks edge higher after tame inflation data

Most of the world's stock markets are lower amid continuing U.S.-North Korea tensions, but Wall Street opens slightly higher following another lukewarm inflationary reading; S&P, Dow and Nasdaq all +0.1% .

July CPI and core CPI both ticked up just 0.1%, lower than analyst expectations; on a Y/Y basis, total CPI and core CPI are both up 1.7%.

In European markets, U.K.'s FTSE and France's CAC -0.9% but Germany's DAX +0.1% ; in Asia, China's Shanghai Composite closed -1.6% while Japan's Nikkei was closed for a holiday.

In U.S. earnings news, Snap -13.1% after reporting worse than expected earnings, revenues and daily active users; Nvidia -4.5% despite beating both top and bottom line estimates and raising its Q3 revenue guidance.

Sector movement is modest, with techs ( +0.3% ) among the early leaders and the utilities group ( -0.4% ) lagging.

U.S. Treasury prices are trading mixed, with the benchmark 10-year yield up by a basis point at 2.21%.