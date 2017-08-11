LTC Properties falls nearly 4% after downgrade

The company will need to keep dealing with underperforming properties, including those leased to its sixth-largest tenant, Anthem Memory Care, which is in default, says BMO analyst John Kim, downgrading to Underperform from Market Perform.

The Anthem default is expected to cause a 5% hit to LTC's (NYSE:LTC) annual EPS until operations improve or the company sells or re-tenants the properties.

Kim's price target is a Street-low $44. Shares down 3.7% to $46.51.

Source: Lily Katz at Bloomberg

