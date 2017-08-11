Onivyde OK'd in Canada for second-line pancreatic cancer

Shire plc's (SHPG +0.1% ) Canadian unit, Shire Pharma Canada, announces that Health Canada has approved ONIVYDE (irinotecan liposome injection), in combination with 5-fluorouracil (5-FU) and leucovorin, for the treatment of patients with metastatic adenocarcinoma of the pancreas who have been previously treated with gemcitabine.

Shire has global development and commercialization rights exclusive of the U.S. and Taiwan, owned by Ipsen who acquired Merrimack Pharmaceuticals' oncology assets in April for $575M upfront and up to $450M in milestones.

ONIVYDE was approved in Europe in October 2016 for the same indication.

Previously: Ipsen completes purchase of Merrimack assets; MACK up 4% (April 3)