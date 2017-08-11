Vicious cycle in play at Blue Apron?

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) is down 1.17% and traded as low as $5.00 earlier as investors digest the latest bump in the road with warehouse complexities.

Recode's Jason Del Rey points out that the slide can't be blamed solely on the Amazon-Whole Foods development after the earnings reports highlighted the vicious cycle in play at the company.

"Blue Apron is experiencing warehouse issues that are causing customer satisfaction issues that are causing retention issues that are causing marketing issues that are causing revenue issues," he writes.

Previously: Blue Apron -16% as confidence fades, bye-bye HelloFresh IPO? (Aug. 10)