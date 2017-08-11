Telus -0.9% as Q2 profits decline and miss expectations

Telus (NYSE:TU) is 0.9% lower in U.S. trading after Q2 results where profits declined and missed expectations, though the company beat on revenues and posted solid operational numbers.

EBITDA rose 3.6% to C$1.23B, missing an expected C$1.27B. Net income fell 8.9% to C$379M.

Revenue by segment: Wireless, C$1.725B (up 7.2%); Wireline, C$1.479B (up 2.5%).

Wireless subscribers rose 3.2% overall to 8.7M; postpaid wireless subs rose 5.1% to 7.75M, while prepaid declined 9.9% to 974,000.

Wireless blended ARPU per month rose 3.9% to C$66.87; Wireless postpaid churn dropped to a record 0.79% (blended churn fell 0.15 points to 1%).

In wireline, subscriber connections rose 1.1% to 4.11M overall: High-speed Internet subs rose 5.3% to 1.7M; Telus TV subs rose 4.5% to 1.075M; and residential network access lines fell 6.3% to 1.33M.

Free cash flow doubled Y/Y to C$260M, mainly due to lower cash taxes.

It's boosting expectations for Canada's economic growth for 2017, to 2.2% from a previous 1.8%, and now expects growth in Alberta to be 2.4% from a previous 1-2%.

Conference call to come at 11 a.m. ET.

