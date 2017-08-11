DRAM prices expected to keep rising in 2H17

DRAMeXchange expects DRAM contract prices to continue rising in 2H17, according to Digitimes.

The TrendForce-affiliated market research firm says the average contract prices for PC Dram modules was $24 in Q1, up 40% sequentially, and reached $27 in Q2.

2H tends to have a higher demand for DRAM due to the holidays, but this year will prove tighter after early July’s two-week manufacturing halt at a Micron (NASDAQ:MU) plant due to equipment malfunction.

DRAMeXchange estimates the Micron malfunction cost 20K wafers while the shutdown cut 30K wafers. Overall, the fab lost about 50K wafers for DRAM chip manufacturers.

DRAM bit supply growth for the year expected at nearly 20%, which is lower than prior 25% growths. Bit demand growth expected to exceed 22%.

Top manufacturers, by 2016 DRAM revenue: Samsung (OTC:SSNLF, OTC:SSNNF), $19.5B; SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCL), $10.7B; Micron, $7.7B.

Previously: Citi advises to buy on Micron weakness (Aug. 1)