TI lawyers say Vivendi isn't breaking any regulations with approach

Legal advisers to Telecom Italia (TI -1.2% ) are telling the company that its top shareholder, France's Vivendi (VIVHY -0.6% ), isn't breaking any rules with regard to protecting Italy's strategic companies, Reuters reports.

Italy's government has been probing whether Vivendi failed to give it proper notifications, as Vivendi built stakes of 29% in broadcaster Mediaset (OTCPK:MDIUY) and 24% in Telecom Italia.

A definitive declaration that Vivendi controls what happens at TI could lead to a number of government interventions, including fines, conditions or reversal of decisions at the company.