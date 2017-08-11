Cowen unimpressed by Jack In The Box plan

Cowen delivers a bruising assessment of Jack In The Box's (JACK +0.1% ) plan to drive sales growth.

"Jack plans to intensify value efforts to drive comps, but we do not expect this to lead to upside to investor expectations given proprietary survey data suggesting poor value perceptions relative to peers, while competition on value remains fierce," writes analyst Andrew Charles.

The firm sticks with a Neutral rating on JACK, while clipping its price target to $99 from $105.

