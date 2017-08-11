Luxoft fiscal Q1 top line up 18%; earnings down 55%; cash flow down 55%; guidance lowered; shares down 25%

Luxoft Holding (LXFT -25.1% ) fiscal Q1 results ($M): Revenue: 209.2 (+17.5%); Financial Services: 113.5 (-7.3%); Automotive and Transport: 35.1 (+37.6%); Digital: 25.8 (+29.6%); Telecom: 25.5 (+157.6%).

Net Income: 6.3 (-55.0%); EBITDA: 18.9 (-20.9%); Non-GAAP EBITDA: 26.4 (-10.8%); EPS: 0.18 (-57.1%); Non-GAAP EPS: 0.50 (-19.4%); CF Ops: 6.3 (-55.3%).

Revenue was negatively impacted by lower sales in top two accounts, seasonal weakness and slower decision-making in financial services.

Fiscal 2018 Guidance: Revenue: at least $920M from $943M; Non-GAAP EBITDA margin: 15.5 - 16.5% from 17.0 - 19.0%; EPS: at least $1.53; Non-GAAP EPS: at least $2.85.