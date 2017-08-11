Cleveland Research says DRAM / NAND trends will continue next year

Cleveland Research says DRAM supply and demand will have limited change next year with prices climbing in 1H18.

The firm thinks NAND supply will stay constrained through Q1. 

Maintains a Buy rating on Micron (NASDAQ:MU), which currently has 11 Buy ratings, 16 Outperform, and 3 Hold with a median price target of $40. 

Maintains a Neutral rating on Seagate (NASDAQ:STX), which has 3 Buy, 1 Outperform, 24 Hold, 2 Underperform, and 2 Sell with a $36 median price target. 

Maintains a Neutral rating on Western Digital (NYSE:WDC), which has 12 Buy, 15 Outperform, and 8 Hold with a $120 median target. 

