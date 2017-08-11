Sharp drop in U.S. restaurant traffic in July

Restaurant same-store sales fell 2.8% in July, according to data from Black Box Intelligence.

Comparable traffic was down 4.7%, a 170 bps decline from the pace seen in June.

Blackbox read: "Calculated on a two-year basis, sales in July 2017 were down -4.2 percent compared with July of 2015. Same-store traffic was -8.7 percent for that same period. These are the weakest two-year growth rates in over three years, additional evidence that the industry has not reversed the downward trend that began in early 2015."

Restaurant stocks: CAKE, CBRL, DNKN, DPZ, DRI, EAT, JACK, MCD, RRGB, RT, SONC, WEN, BWLD, QSR, CHUY, BLMN, PZZA, TXRH, DENN, BBRG, DFRG, BOBE, RUTH, IRG, DIN, HABT, NDLS, BOJA, PBPB, PLKI, FRSH, RAVE, LOCO, TACO, PZZA, KONA, BGR, BJRI, CHUY, FRS, CBRL, TAST, WING, BOJA, ZOES, FOGO, ARCO, SHAK, YUM, PNRA, CMG, SHAK.

