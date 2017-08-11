Eros International -8.6% as India unit results show decline

Eros International (NYSE:EROS) is off 8.6% in NYSE trading after reporting results at its Indian subsidiary, Eros International Media.

Net sales fell to 19,811 lacs from a year-ago 31,919; total income sources came to 20,387 lacs, down from a year-ago 32,130.

Pretax profits fell by nearly half, to 1,902 lacs, and profit from continuing operations fell to 1,134 lacs from 2,287.

The company also says its Eros Now service has partnered with Opera TV to appear on Opera-powered devices, including smart TVs, Blu-ray players and set-top boxes worldwide.