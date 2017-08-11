Shell shuts Nigerian oil flow station overrun by protesters

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) says it shut down a crude oil flow station and gas plant in Nigeria after hundreds of protesters stormed the facilities in the restive Niger Delta oil hub earlier today.

The protesters reportedly believe they are not benefiting from oil production in their area, a common complaint in the impoverished swampland that produces most of Nigeria's oil.

Security guards did not disperse the crowd as it entered the Belema Flow Station in Rivers State, which feeds oil into Shell's Bonny export terminal, but the army sent reinforcements after protesters said they would stay at the facility for two weeks.