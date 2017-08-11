NantHealth to sell certain assets to Allscripts after Q2 miss; shares down 18%

NantHealth (NH -17.8% ) Q2 results ($M): Revenue: 26.2 (-16.8%), Net Loss: (70.1) (-29.6%); Loss/Share: (0.58) (-7.4%).

Company has inked an agreement with Allscripts (MDRX +0.8% ) to sell its provider/patient engagement assets with the aim of focusing the remaining engineers on cancer. The sale includes the transfer of 15M NH common shares previously purchased by Allscripts. NH headcount will be reduced by ~300 either by termination or transfer to Allscripts. NH expects the deal, and other cost-saving initiatives, to reduce annual expenses by more than $70M.

