Aegean Marine +24% following Q2 results; Clarksons Platou upgrades

Aegean Marine Petrol (ANW +23.5% ) surges after reporting lower than expected Q2 earnings but higher than anticipated revenues that rose 46% Y/Y to $1.44B on sales volume of nearly 4.5M metric tons, which pleases investors amid challenging market conditions across the shipping and marine fuel space.

ANW achieved higher Q/Q sales volume with improved profit margins during Q2, as well as lower operational expenses and improved profitability.

Clarksons Platou upgrades shares to Buy from Neutral with a $6 price target in reaction to the results, citing valuation; the firm likes ANW's cost reductions and asset rationalization coupled with management's current strategy and the leveling out of operational results.