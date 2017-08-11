Stephens sees Wal-Mart investments paying off

Stephens thinks grocery rivals are playing catch-up to Wal-Mart (WMT) after the retail giant began cementing its price leadership position in late 2015. The firm sees Wal-Mart using its scale to improve operating margin and sees tech investments paying off. There's also an interesting take from Stephens on the impact of Amazon's attention-grabbing purchase of Whole Foods.

"While the recent AMZN/WFM acquisition creates questions for the food retailing industry, likely creates additional pricing pressure and accelerates the transition to online/omni-channel grocery shopping, we think Walmart is well positioned to compete on these fronts," writes analyst Ben Bienvenu.

A revealing data point highlighted by Stephens is that the crossover between Wal-Mart shoppers and Whole Foods shoppers is 9% vs. 45% for Trader Joe's, 23% for Safeway and 23% for Target. The Sam's Club crossover is only 15%.

Stephen rates Wal-Mart at Overweight and sets a price target of $91 (19X the near-term EPS estimate).

Wal-Mart is due to report Q2 earnings on August 17.