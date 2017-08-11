30-year mortgage rate slides to six-week low, Freddie Mac says

The benchmark 30-year mortgage rate slipped to six-week lows and now sits just 2 bps above its YTD low, as investors snapped up safe-haven assets in recent days, according to Freddie Mac's latest weekly survey.

The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 3.90% in the week ending Aug. 10, sliding from 3.93% a week ago, while the average 15-year fixed-rate mortgage held steady at 3.18%.

Last year at this time, the 30-year and 15-year fixed rates averaged 3.45% and 2.76%, respectively.

