ITC taking second look at Comcast-Rovi patent dispute

Following a ruling in May that two Rovi (TIVO +0.4% ) patents were violated by Comcast (CMCSA +0.9% ), the International Trade Commission says it will take a second look at the findings.

Bloomberg notes that each side asked the ITC to review part of the findings. The panel is empowered with blocking imports of any infringing products.

Piper Jaffray noted in May that resolving the issue could mean a renewal of TiVo's business with Comcast, which could mean quarterly revenue of $14M-$14.5M for TiVo outside of any catch-up payments.