Report: IHeartMedia creditor getting closer to terms on restructuring

IHeartMedia's (IHRT -4.6% ) biggest creditor is close to blinking in a long-ranging dispute over the company's mass of debt, the New York Post says.

Franklin Resources is working with PJT on a restructuring plan that could come as soon as next week, which would stave off bankruptcy possibly in return for equity control and more cash guarantees, a source told the paper.

IHeart has $20B in debt and Franklin owns $2.3B of that.

PJT is advising Franklin, previously disposed toward forcing a bankruptcy, to an alternate path that would allow IHeart to avoid the sale of its most profitable stations.