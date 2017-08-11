U.S. total rig count slips but oil rigs rise

The total U.S. rig count fell by 5 to 949 but active oil rigs rose by 3 to 768, Baker Hughes says in its latest weekly report; gas rigs fell by 8 to 181.

Despite this week's increase, oil rigs appear to be stabilizing, rising by an average of fewer than one rig over the past four weeks.

U.S. crude oil trades roughly flat at $48.62/bbl.

