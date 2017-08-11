IPO names stumble as retail investors snooze in ETFs

Shares of YogaWorks (Pending:YOGA) are down 15% from the $5.50 opening price.

The stuttering debut for the company extends on what has been a weak summer for the IPO market. Snap and Blue Apron have grabbed most of the headlines, but several companies have pulled their IPO plans, including Contura Energy (Pending:CTRA) earlier today.

Renaissance Capital's Kathleen Smith says one of the underlying issues is the that the bubble mentality created by private equity firms hasn't filtered over to the public.

"They were living in unicorn land, in La-La Land," she tells CNBC. "It used to be there were non-discerning investors who would buy anything at any price. They're not there anymore, they went and bought ETFs.

