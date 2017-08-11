Chesapeake Energy price target cut to $6 from $10 at Stifel

Stifel maintains its Buy rating on Chesapeake Energy (CHK -0.4% ) but with a $6 price target, cut from $10, as the firm says it expected CHK's announced rig count reduction and thus views Q2 results as incrementally positive from a operations standpoint.

CHK announced plans to move to a 14-rig program by year-end from 18 rigs currently, as well as removing 20 gross wells from the completion calendar, a reflection of the need for cash flow in a challenged oil and natural gas liquids price environment.

But Stifel notes CHK reiterated its full-year guidance, including continued positive developments from the company's gas assets and on-track oil target of 100K bbl/day at year-end; however, reduced activity in 2018 and lower commodity environments reduce 2019 growth to flat Y/Y before returning to 4% in 2020.

Source: Briefing.com