Facebook acquires German video-editing start-up

A few months after unveiling some eye-popping demos of augmented reality and video plans at its F8 developer conference, Facebook (FB +0.5%) has acquired German start-up Fayteq, whose software can add or remove objects from video footage.
The company is small (about 10 employees) and sells a plug-in for video editors that tracks objects in a video and is able to manipulate or remove them.
That has implications for Facebook's heavy investment into augmented reality and video, technology that offers a technical challenge but promising benefits.
