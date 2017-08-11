Axios: Uber investors ask Benchmark to leave board after lawsuit

Axios reports a group of Uber (Private:UBER) investors asked Benchmark Capital to step down from the board of directors after the firm filed a lawsuit against former CEO Travis Kalanick.

The request, signed by investors including Shervin Pishevar of Sherpa Capital and Maverick’s Adam Leber, was circulated through an email petition and claims that Benchmark’s suit only complicates the search for a new CEO even further.

Head to Axios for the full email.

Meanwhile, Recode reports that some startups are nervous about working with Benchmark due to the lawsuit.

